John Sundman shares a life-changing experience from 50 years ago as a Peace Corps Volunteer in Senegal

Author John Sundman (featured previously on Boing Boing here and here) has a new Substack newsletter, and I loved this essay he wrote about an incredible experience he had 50 years ago when he was a Peace Corps Volunteer "living in a little mud hut in the village of Fanaye Dieri, Senegal, on the edge of the Sahara desert." John says it's "the story of a short trip to the most remote place I've ever been, and the astounding thing I found there." I'm not going to give anything away. Just read it.

John also announced that he will republish his four existing novel(la)s over the next eight months, each with a new foreword by a prominent literary/cultural observer, including Ken MacLeod, Cory Doctorow, John Biggs, and David Weinberger. Also, John is going to publish a prequel to Acts of the Apostles and Biodigital called Mountain of Devils and is offering print editions of all five books autographed by him to founding members of his newsletter.