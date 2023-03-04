The strange beauty of rotting food is depicted in this timelapse video. After each food item decomposes into a pile of ick, we see the process in reverse. When one doesn't have to experience the buzzing flies and putrid smell of rotting food up close, the rotting process is pretty darn cool to see.
From YouTube:
"Temponaut shoots time-lapses of rotting food. The food is photographed every five to 25 minutes, but videos mainly depend on the decomposition rate of each food. Some foods can take up to a year to record its full decomposition."