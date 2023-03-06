Man stranded in snow sends his drone to call for help

In Oregon's Willamette National Forest, a man was stranded on a snowy road with no cell phone reception. But he did have a drone in the vehicle and landed on a great idea. From Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue's report:

The man… attached his cell phone to the drone. He then typed a text message to a trusted person describing his situation and exact location, hit send, and launched the drone several hundred feet into the air. The increased elevation allowed his phone to connect to a tower and send the message, which resulted in our teams being deployed and assisting him out of his situation.