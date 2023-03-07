Lickspittle Lindsay Graham backs Marjorie Taylor Greene's call to invade Mexico

Inventing a reason to be on Fox News, Senator Lindsay Graham is promising legislation to bring the US into conflict with Mexico. Graham, as Congressperson, mathematician, and exposer of the Judaic space laser threat, Marjorie Taylor Greene, is incensed the Government of Mexico isn't doing more to stop drug cartels and wants to send in the US Armed Services.

Crooks and Liars:

"I'm going to introduce legislation, Jesse, to make certain Mexican drug cartels foreign terrorist organizations under U.S. law and set the stage to use military force if necessary to protect America from being poisoned by things coming out of Mexico," Graham said. "I would tell the Mexican government, 'If you don't clean up your act, we're gonna clean it up for you.'"

There is no way this crackpot legislation sees the light of day, but it fuels more anger in resentment throughout the MAGA cult.

Performative racism for the Fox audience, same as it ever was.