Listen to Kenny Mason fuse 90s alternative with hip-hop

In case you missed it, rock music from the late 90s and early 2000s kind of took over hip-hop not too long ago. Towards the end of the infamous SoundCloud rap era- where artists like XXXtentacion, Lil Peep, and Juice Wrld all rose to prominence- it wasn't uncommon to see rappers openly praise alternative rock acts from the 90s and 2000s.

The admiration rappers displayed for rock artists from the 90s and 2000s makes sense when you remember that most of them would have been kids during that period. And unlike their predecessors from the 2000s, rappers from the late 2010s had no problem listening to and emulating artists from genres outside of hip-hop and R&B. However, despite copying their styles and wearing band merch, most rappers eschewed infusing rock stylings into their music too overtly. Thankfully, Kenny Mason isn't like most rappers.

In the video linked above, you can check out Kenny Mason's song Play Ball, which sounds like a perfect mixture of 90s alternative and contemporary trap music.