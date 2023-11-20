André 3000 releases first solo album in almost 20 years, and it's full of flute instrumentals

André 3000, the legendary rapper and producer who arguably created the southern rap scene as one half of OutKast and went on to lend his voice and production skills to countless other projects (including an earth-shattering 17-minute collaboration with Gorillaz), has finally struck out on his own once again. New Blue Sun represents the rapper's first full-bodied solo outing… and it's nearly ninety minutes of instrumental flute solos.

There's no explanation given for this sudden creative shift that seems to prove that one Key and Peele skit right, save for the title of the album's ethereal opener: "I swear, I Really Wanted To Make A "Rap" Album But This Is Literally The Way The Wind Blew Me…"

It's okay, André. You're forgiven.