Snoop Dogg's promise to quit smoking turns out to be an ad campaign for a smokeless fire pit

You may remember prolific rapper and face of stonerism (well, maybe next to Seth Rogen) Snoop Dogg announcing he was giving up smoking a few days ago, an announcement which took the Internet by storm.

Now, however, less than a week into his new smoke-free life, the truth has come out: the entire thing was, in fact, viral marketing for a smokeless fire pit.

As perplexing as the bait and switch may be, it's a move that ad executives will no doubt be studying for years. In my heart of hearts, I knew he wasn't really done with weed- that'd be like Trump giving up social media.