Comic creates comedy gold, drawing on his experiences teaching elementary school

Fifth-grade-teacher-turned-comedian Joe Dombrowski creates hilarious videos that draw on his many years of teaching elementary school. If you currently are or have ever been a teacher, you'll love his comedy. I especially love the videos where he reads his students' writing out loud—it's pure comedy gold. Here's one where he recounts the misadventures of snowpeople who come alive. And here's one where he reads students' views on what they'll be like when they're 101. And here's the first and the second installation of students' Dear Santa letters. Finally, I think this one is my favorite (although they're all hilarious)—students' favorite foods.

If you want to see more, go follow him on TikTok!