Racist Congressman blames recent Ohio train derailments on diversity (video)

White Nationalist sympathizer Mike Collins, the Republican Rep. from Georiga who hired alleged animal abuser Brandon Phillips to be his chief of staff, uses his sound judgement to determine what caused the two recent Ohio train derailments: diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"This administration's focus on DEI is forcing private companies to rethink their goals, and one has to wonder, was Norfolk Southern's DEI policies directing resources away from important things like greasing wheel bearings?" he asked. "This insanity must stop!" (See video below, posted by Acyn.)

Yep, when looking for the root cause of the derailments, adding diversity to Norfolk Southern's team makes a lot more sense than the fact that the Trump administration deregulated safety measures for railways — more sense to a bigoted racist, that is.