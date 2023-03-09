Chainsaw and Dave's masterpiece from 1987's "Summer School"

Jason Weisberger

This silly movie about a childish teacher and his awesome summer school class would have been forgettable had it not been on cable constantly, and depicted the most awesome prank on a substitute teacher ever. The fantastic scene was put together by legendary special effects creator Rick Baker and blows most horror films out of the water.

80's Movie Guide:

Moviegoers will recognize that, clearly, horror movie fans Chainsaw and Dave (Dean Cameron and Gary Riley) have great potential to go on to have a career in special-effects makeup…especially because in the horror movie scene they put on for the substitute teacher, the makeup was really done by movie makeup legend Rick Baker.