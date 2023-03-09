Chainsaw and Dave's masterpiece from 1987's "Summer School"

This silly movie about a childish teacher and his awesome summer school class would have been forgettable had it not been on cable constantly, and depicted the most awesome prank on a substitute teacher ever. The fantastic scene was put together by legendary special effects creator Rick Baker and blows most horror films out of the water.
Moviegoers will recognize that, clearly, horror movie fans Chainsaw and Dave (Dean Cameron and Gary Riley) have great potential to go on to have a career in special-effects makeup…especially because in the horror movie scene they put on for the substitute teacher, the makeup was really done by movie makeup legend Rick Baker.