In this footage, a podcast in Houston is rudely interrupted.

The BBC reports on the frightening incident:

Nathan Reeves was recording a podcast with guest, Alexsey Reyes, when a vehicle slammed into the cafe in Houston, Texas. Neither sustained any serious injuries from the crash which police are investigating.

I love how there are concrete-and-steel bollards installed, but they are exactly far enough apart to allow a standard-width U.S. automobile through.