SunnyD releases an alcoholic version for depressed 90s kids

SunnyD, who you may remember as the groundbreaking orange juice that didn't actually have any oranges, was a linchpin of many millenials' childhoods. The brand seems well aware of the fact that their target audience is now older and probably not much wiser, and has taken advantage of this by announcing an alcoholic version of the iconic drink dubbed SunnyD Vodka Seltzer:

Perfect execution. No notes. If you were a 90s kid but now struggle with existential angst, SunnyD has you covered – but I personally can't wait for the inevitable hard Capri-Sun.