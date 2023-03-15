Free school lunches are not worth the cost, according to rich, out-of-touch pundit Ben Shapiro

If Newt Gingrich is a stupid person's idea of a smart person, Ben Shapiro is a sociopath's idea of a jackass. Here we see Ben complaining about free school lunches. They don't help address the issue of childhood hunger, he says. Besides, it doesn't cost a lot of money to feed children, according to the wealthy gasbag, citing his experience raising three well-fed Shapiro tots of his own. If you really can't afford to feed your child (a scenario Shapiro finds dubious), "you should be feeding your child before you feed yourself." In other words, starve, you filthy peasant.

If Ben cared to read about free school lunch programs, he would learn that they do more than ensure that children who might otherwise go hungry get a nutritious meal during the day. Research shows that these programs offer additional benefits, like improved academic achievement, reduced obesity, and decreased incidence of bad behavior.

But why let facts get in the way of a bad-tempered lecture? Ben's too busy patting himself on the back for being able to feed his own kids to care about the millions of children who rely on free school lunches to get through the day. After all, buying groceries when you are the owner of a $150 million company is basically the same thing as understanding the struggles of low-income families across the country.