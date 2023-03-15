Samsung faked "moon photo" tech

Take a photo of the moon with a Samsung smartphone and it'll be remarkably crisp and detailed. Turns out, though, that the company's gadgets are faking it by slapping AI-aligned moon textures onto the shots. Reddit user ibreakphotos demonstrated the shenanigan by deliberately blurring a professional photo of the moon then taking a photo of the blurry smear with a Samsung handset, thereby proving that it adds the detail algorithmically.

The moon pictures from Samsung are fake. Samsung's marketing is deceptive. It is adding detail where there is none (in this experiment, it was intentionally removed). In this article, they mention multi-frames, multi-exposures, but the reality is, it's AI doing most of the work, not the optics, the optics aren't capable of resolving the detail that you see. Since the moon is tidally locked to the Earth, it's very easy to train your model on other moon images and just slap that texture when a moon-like thing is detected.

The Verge's Allison Johnson points out that there is a lot of algorthmic trickery now in mobile photography. So while Samsung is particularly egregious in lying about it, the underlying technology is part and parcel of making those tiny little image sensors seem better than they are.