0% Food is an animation about food for androids

If androids ate food, what would it look like? This animated video illustrates the answer. The food would look like luminous, toxic, plastic candy from another dimension. The food would also be able to move around on its own. I have completely lost my appetite, but I enjoyed every second of this vibrant video art.
From vimeo:
0% food, research project by XK studio, serves the answer to an age old question. Do androids crave virtual food?
Credits:
Directed and animated by Lukas Vojir
Music and sound design by Resonate