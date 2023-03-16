Brother laser printers praised

With HP going fully, unrepentantly evil and bricking printers when you try to use third-party ink, it falls upon The Verge's Nilay Patel to remind you that there is a simple and inexpensive solution: buy a Brother printer instead.

The Brother whatever-it-is will print return labels for online shopping, never run out of toner, and generally be a printer instead of the physical instantiation of a business model.

They're cheaper than HP too. I've seen these on sale in Staples for $99. If you really need an inkjet, and if you're not printing photos or artwork to a pro standard a color laser printer will probably do, Epson has a line of refillable-tank models.