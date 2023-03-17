Ben Affleck is pretty adamant that he'll never direct a movie for DC

Prior to Matt Reeves deciding to helm the project, The Batman was supposed to be a Ben Affleck vehicle. In addition to his in front of the camera, it was clear that Warner Brothers wanted Affleck to bring some prestige to DC's film division by having the actor also direct a Batman film. At the time of getting cast as Batman, Affleck was still riding high off the success of Argo. Even though Affleck's first outing in the now defunct- and poorly named- DC extended universe was in the walking dumpster fire that was Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (helmed by well-known hack Zack Snyder), several DC fans were holding out hope that the actor would at least get one chance to direct his own Dark Knight flick.

According to Indiewire, Affleck had such a horrendous experience with Justice League that he claims he has zero intention of working with DC in a directorial capacity ever again.