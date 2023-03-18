Check out the trailer for the rebooted Pokemon anime

You know, when Pokemon first hit the scene in the 90s, I doubt that anyone would believe that the franchise would remain equally as relevant almost 30 years later. Initially, Pokemon seemed to fit a similar bill of the litany of children's toy crazes that preceded it. In the 80s, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles were all the rage, and a few years before Pokemon, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers ruled the roost in playgrounds across America. Pokemon just seemed to be another fad in a long line of here today, gone tomorrow pop culture phenomenons.

Flashforward to the present, and Pokemon is Nintendo's highest-grossing intellectual property. Consequently, Nintendo has been somewhat hesitant to monkey with their golden goose formula. However, after several decades, the long-running Pokemon anime decided to ditch its former protagonist Ash Ketchum in favor of two new lead characters. In the video linked above, you can check out the trailer for the Pokemon anime's reboot.