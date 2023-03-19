9 Ways To Draw a Person is an animation about breaking the rules

Warning: video contains flashing lights
9 Ways To Draw a Person is an animation by Sasha Svirsky that turns the "rules" of drawing on their head. The playful narrative explains that "You can draw a person like a bird," and you can "draw a person how a bird might draw a person," This animation encourages us to think outside of the box. It uses 9 drawing styles to show that there are endless ways to be creative and draw people, whether you're a professionally trained artist or someone with a creative mind who is completely new to the craft. I hope this video inspires someone to pick up a pen or some crayons and draw for fun!
From Vimeo:
" Remaining true to the tenants of Dadaism, the film embraces irrationality, absurdity, and chaos over logic, realism, and reason. The film's unknown narrator prompts the audience with something odd, yet visually concrete, like "You can draw a person like a bird," but he quickly veers into the incongruous "draw a person how a bird might draw them," before going full abstract with "draw a person how a bird would speak or how a bird chirps." Many of the "ways" of drawing simply illustrate that there is no one or two or nine ways to draw, but that people in art can be constructed out of anything, in any way."