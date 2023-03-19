9 Ways To Draw a Person is an animation about breaking the rules

Warning: video contains flashing lights

9 Ways To Draw a Person is an animation by Sasha Svirsky that turns the "rules" of drawing on their head. The playful narrative explains that "You can draw a person like a bird," and you can "draw a person how a bird might draw a person," This animation encourages us to think outside of the box. It uses 9 drawing styles to show that there are endless ways to be creative and draw people, whether you're a professionally trained artist or someone with a creative mind who is completely new to the craft. I hope this video inspires someone to pick up a pen or some crayons and draw for fun!

From Vimeo: