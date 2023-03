Remember "Mr. Trololo" (aka Soviet-era Russian vocalist Eduard A. Khil)? In 2009, the video of Khil performing a censored version of "I Am Glad, 'Cause I'm Finally Returning Back Home" (replacing the lyrics with "tro-lo-lo" and "la-la-la"after they'd been deemed inappropriate for Russian TV) became a viral internet hit and meme subject.

He's baaaack! Retro Recipes has just uploaded a 1080p AI-upscaled version of the original digitized VHS version. "Tro-lo-lo" and "la-la-la" earworms re-ENGAGE!