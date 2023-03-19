The hilarious story of 1908 "fake rescue dog" who pushed children into the Seine and then rescued them for steak rewards

We Rate Dogs is "Your Only Source for Professional Dog Ratings," so don't even bother going anywhere else. You can find gorgeous photos of all kinds of doggos on their Instagram, and videos, including compilations of the "Top 5 Dogs of the Week" on their TikTok. According to CNBC, We Rate Dogs was launched as a Twitter page by Matt Nelson in November 2015 when he was a freshman in college at Campbell University in North Carolina. By his junior year his Twitter account was doing so well that he quit college and began devoting his full attention to growing the brand. But We Rate Dogs isn't just sweet dog content. Nelson has raised over a million dollars, which he donates to help dogs in need. Here's the latest "Top 5 Dogs of the Week." And here's Nelson's overview of the dogs featured in the latest Puppy Bowl. But here's my favorite video—it's Nelson telling the absolutely hilarious story of a Parisian dog who, in 1908, quickly figured out a way to game the system by pushing children into the Seine and then rescuing them for the steak reward. Nelson tells the story:

"Dog a Fake Hero: Pushes Children into the Seine to Rescue Them and Win Beefsteaks." That might be the greatest article in history. It was featured in the New York Times on February 2, 1908, way back on page 14. That's a cover story, if you ask me! The dog, who was a Newfoundland, heard a child cry out from the river. He leapt in and pulled them to safety and he was rewarded with a beefsteak. Just two days later another child fell into the same river and was rescued by the same dog. The article states that hardly a day passed by without an unfortunate infant taking an involuntary bath. It began to be suspected that the neighborhood was haunted by a mysterious criminal and a special watch was inaugurated. This is when the truth came out. It was the dog all along. Whenever he saw a child playing at the edge of the stream, he promptly knocked it into the water and then nonetheless promptly jumped into the rescue.

This clever dog gets a high rating, naturally—Nelson explains, "I'll remind you that he did actually save a child before he began pushing them in, so he gets a 14/10 from us."