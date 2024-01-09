Smart shelter dog attempts to free his friends, then helps himself to unlimited snacks

This doggo sure knows how to party! Watch this footage captured by Lost Our Home pet rescue in Tempe, Arizona. It shows one smart and curious dog leaving its kennel, opening the door to the main office, and helping himself to loads of snacks. According to WDBO, the dog in question, named King, also tried unsuccessfully to free some of his friends.

The shelter alarm automatically alerted Tempe Police, who have all-hours access to the shelter because they regularly drop off pets there. In the video, when the police officer arrives, the friendly dog is so excited to see him! Sadly, the sweet dog didn't get to go for a walk, but the police officer was extremely helpful and cleaned up the entire mess.

If you want to learn more about Lost Our Home pet rescue, here's their website. I can personally vouch for this shelter, as several friends of mine have fostered and adopted dogs from them.