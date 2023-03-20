Amélie was actually a KGB spy

Amélie Poulain's life isn't as whimsical as we thought, according to Amélie director Jean-Pierre Jeunet's new six-minute short. La véritable histoire d'Amélie Poulain (Amélie: The Real Story) reveals that the creative Parisian waitress was really a spy working for the KGB! (Nag on the Lake)

Euronews:

Composed of iconic scenes from the film which have been rearranged to unveil Amélie's espionage techniques and her devious spy-master plans (and how to concoct a cyanide crème brulée), this glorified Easter Egg from the director shows the importance of editing in the filmmaking process and how images can be reappropriated to fashion new scenarios. It's a cheeky wink to the fans that once again proves that films are created in the editing suite.