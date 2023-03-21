Andy Kaufman is going into the WWE Hall of Fame

Better late than never. The WWE Hall of Fame is a peculiar beast. Despite WWE becoming synonymous with pro wrestling in the way that Kleenex is associated with tissue, the company is far from the only game in town when it comes to predetermined grappling. Prior to WWE creating a virtual monopoly in the United States, pro wrestling was decentralized, existing across the country via several promotions. Once Vince McMahon conquered the world of wrestling, he started re-writing the history books to create a vision of the past that reflected his view of the business.

Consequently, several classic moments and performers from wrestling history have been quietly omitted by WWE, even though millions of fans consider them to be essential to the business's rich past. One such omission was Andy Kaufman's legendary career as a wrestling heel. Although WWE has a special celebrity wing for entertainers outside of the wrestling business that played a part in the pseudo-sport, Kaufman's name has been suspiciously absent for decades. To drive the point home even further, Drew Carrey, Snoop Dogg, and Donald Trump have all made it into the WWE Hall of Fame before Kaufman.

According to Variety, WWE is finally rectifying this awful oversight by inducting Kaufman into the 2023 class of the WWE Hall of Fame.