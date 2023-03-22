This whole week is made up of palindrome dates!

This is an exciting week! Not only was Monday, March 20 the first day of Spring, it also kicked off a 10-day streak of palindromes! KWCH explains:

A palindrome is a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as forward. Monday can be seen as a palindrome in two ways: 3/20/23 or 3/20/2023. The 20th to the 29th follows the m/dd/yy format: 3/20/23, 3/21/23, 3/22/23, 3/23/23, 3/24/23, 3/25/23, 3/26/23, 3/27/23, 3/28/23, 3/29/23

To celebrate, here's an awesome video of They Might Be Giants performing "I, Palindrome, I" on the David Letterman show on May 19, 1992. Enjoy!