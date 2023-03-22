This whole week is made up of palindrome dates!

Jennifer Sandlin

This is an exciting week! Not only was Monday, March 20 the first day of Spring, it also kicked off a 10-day streak of palindromes! KWCH explains:

A palindrome is a word, phrase, or sequence that reads the same backward as forward. Monday can be seen as a palindrome in two ways: 3/20/23 or 3/20/2023. The 20th to the 29th follows the m/dd/yy format:

3/20/23, 3/21/23, 3/22/23, 3/23/23, 3/24/23, 3/25/23, 3/26/23, 3/27/23, 3/28/23, 3/29/23

To celebrate, here's an awesome video of They Might Be Giants performing "I, Palindrome, I" on the David Letterman show on May 19, 1992. Enjoy!