They Might Be Giants currently offering a free download of their 2004 live album, "Almanac"

Quick! Head over to the They Might Be Giants online shop and grab a free download of their live album Almanac. It was recorded during their 2004 tour across the United States at various venues in Atlanta, Asheville, Raleigh, San Francisco, New York, Brooklyn, and New Haven. The website "this might be a wiki: tmbg knowledge base" describes the album:

The album features some of my favorite TMBG songs, including "I Palindrome I," "Dr. Worm," and the never-not-hilarious "Fingertips."

While you're at the TMBG shop, pick up a t-shirt on sale if you so fancy. Sadly, I wasn't able to see them on the 30th anniversary tour of Flood—one of my top 10 favorite albums—but I just snagged one of the 2023 Flood tour t-shirts for ten bucks. Score! Now, excuse me, I've got to go listen to Almanac.