Self-driving taxis entangled themselves in power lines and caution tape during San Francisco storm

Self-driving taxis from Cruise got caught up in a mess during this week's massive storm in San Francisco. Resident John-Phillip Bettencourt watched the scene unfold, describing the cars as "flies in sticky traps." From SF Gate:

Two large trees, he explained, fell along Clay Street on Tuesday evening: one on the street itself near the Polk Street intersection, and another, shortly after, on the Jones Street intersection. The latter tree crashed down into power lines for the 1 Muni line — which as of publication, is still rerouted. Bettencourt added that the caution tape came after the San Francisco Fire Department blocked off Clay Street between Polk and Jones streets.

The tape and wire eventually entangled Cruise's autonomous cars as they drove through Nob Hill[…]

It is unclear why the cars were operating autonomously during the so-called "bomb cyclone."