Waymo self-driving car hit bicyclist

A Waymo self-driving car hit a bicyclist in San Francisco yesterday. No word on whether the cyclist hit the car back.

According to the San Francisco Police Department, the bicyclist's injuries were not "life-threatening." The cyclist apparently left the scene on their own, Waymo reports.

From KRON4:

According to Waymo, the driverless car was stopped at a four-way intersection. A large truck went through the intersection and the Waymo car followed after it went through. The cyclist was behind the truck, and their view was blocked, according to Waymo. They rode into the Waymo car's path and were hit. "The cyclist was occluded by the truck and quickly followed behind it, crossing into the Waymo vehicle's path. When they became unoccluded, our vehicle applied heavy braking but was not able to avoid the collision," Waymo said.

The company states that they are "making contact with relevant authorities."