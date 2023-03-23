Turns out a Proud Boy defense witness is a secret government informant

Carmen Hernandez, a lawyer for former Proud Boys chapter leader Zachary Rehl, asked a judge to schedule an immediate emergency hearing and suspend the trial "until these issues have been considered and resolved." Lawyers for the other four defendants joined in Hernandez's request. Hernandez said in court papers that the defense team was told by prosecutors on Wednesday afternoon that the witness they were planning to call to the stand on Thursday had been a government informant. … Hernandez didn't name the informant in her court filing, but she said it is somebody who has serving as a "confidential human source" for the federal government since April 2021 through at least January 2023. Prosecutors knew in December that the person was a potential trial witness but didn't inform defense lawyers until Wednesday that the witness has been a federal informant, she said.