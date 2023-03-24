Trump promises "potential death and destruction" if he's indicted

In the middle of the night, Donald Trump expressed his unhappiness at the prospect of being criminally charged with using campaign funds to pay hush money to porn actor Stormy Daniels. Referring to Manhattan district attorney, Alvin L. Bragg, Trump posted to Truth Social:

What kind of person, can charge another person, in this case a former president of the United States, who got more votes than any sitting president in history, and leading candidate (by far!) for the Republican Party nomination, with a crime, when it is known by all that NO crime has been committed, & also that potential death & destruction in such a false charge could be catastrophic for our country? Why & who would do such a thing? Only a degenerate psychopath that truely hates the USA!"

That last sentence is confusing. Why is Trump suddenly referring to himself?"

From The New York Times:

Since then, he has called Mr. Bragg, the first Black district attorney in Manhattan, an "animal" and appeared to mock calls from some of his own allies for people to protest peacefully, or not at all. "Our country is being destroyed as they tell us to be peaceful," Mr. Trump said in a post on Thursday. Mr. Trump has also attacked Mr. Bragg for having received indirect financial support from the billionaire philanthropist George Soros. So far, Mr. Trump's calls for protests have been largely ignored, with just handfuls of people coming out for a demonstration on Monday organized by some of his New York Republican allies.