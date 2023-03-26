"Cactus Chair" by Jan Howlin is a delight for the eyes, but not the tush

Popkin

"Cactus Chair" by Jan Howlin is a delight for the eyes, but not the tush. I love the humor and contradictory nature of this prickly ceramic sculpture. The artist did a fantastic job at getting the texture to match that of a real cactus. It hurts just to imagine plopping down into this chair! See more of Howlin's awesome ceramics here.

(shutterstock)