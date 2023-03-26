Gordon Moore, 1929-2023

Gordon Moore, the pioneering engineer, co-founder of Intel and eponymous author of the famous law observing that the number of components per integrated circuit doubles every two years, is dead at 94.

Strictly speaking, Moore's observation referred to the doubling of transistors on a semiconductor. But over the years, it has been applied to hard drives, computer monitors and other electronic devices, holding that roughly every 18 months a new generation of products makes their predecessors obsolete.

It became a standard for the tech industry's progress and innovation.

"It's the human spirit. It's what made Silicon Valley," Carver Mead, a retired California Institute of Technology computer scientist who coined the term "Moore's Law" in the early 1970s, said in 2005. "It's the real thing."