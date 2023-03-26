San Mateo County Sheriff's "BatMobile raid" goes unpunished

A confidential report released by the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors into the use of the San Mateo, California Sheriff's office to raid a custom automaker in the State of Indiana shows the event should never have happened. The investigation by a retired Alameda County Superior Court judge shows that a gentleman who was unhappy with the delivery date on his replica BatMobile used personal connections to have the Sheriff terrorize the replicar fabricator.

This is certainly one for the books: a massive waste of taxpayer funds, a crime against the car fabricator, and a demonstration of why the public mistrusts the police all in one. While the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted to make the report public, it appears any crime will go unpunished as the County attorney seems unsure if "anything went wrong, persay."

Image: YouTube/Screen Grab