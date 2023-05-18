George Santos will likely spend 1.5 to 3 years in prison, says lawyer

George Anthony Devolder Santos, also known as "George Santos," is facing 13 criminal counts in federal court. He has been charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Santos, who has been given a pass by GOP party leaders despite being shrouded in a cloud of damning evidence, is headed for a stark reality check, according to the latest episode of LegalEagle.

The 20-minute breakdown of the criminal charges Santos is facing meticulously reveals the severity of the charges in question. Is the future bleak for Santos? Based on LegalEagle's forecast, it certainly seems so. The lawyer concludes that if Santos is found guilty — an eventuality he views as likely given the damning body of evidence — Santos could be facing a minimum of 1.5 to a maximum of 3 years behind bars.

Santos is a great liar. Is he also lying to himself about his future, or does he realize that his days of basking in GOP protection are numbered?