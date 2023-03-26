Shugo Tokumaru / Katachi is a dynamic animation made solely from 2000 pvc silhouette cutouts. The cutouts, both abstract and figurative, are animated using a stop motion type of technique. I can't even imagine how much time it took to make the scenes where clones of certain cutouts are stacked together, slice by slice, to create the effect of a growing formation. This film doesn't have a traditional "plot", but focuses on the technique itself, as well as the vibrant colors and shapes. I enjoyed every second of this super visually compelling video!

