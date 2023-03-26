Penny Thomson (@pennythomsonworks) is an artist who makes interactive moving miniatures. Her miniatures are hand-made, hand-cranked, and feature whimsical bugs, animals, and other critters, like this mischievous little skeleton. Thomson's miniatures are so delicate in their craftsmanship, while the creatures each move around with so much energy and fluidity. These funky chickens are some of my favorites.
The magical moving miniatures of Penny Thomson
