Watch a ravenous sea cucumber open its alien-like mouth and shovel food into it's mouth using 9 appendages

This sea cucumber sits quietly, curled up into a shy little ball, until it suddenly gets hungry and enters goblin mode. In a matter of seconds, the sea cucumber extends outwards, exposing its gaping mouth and 9 alien-like appendages. It uses all of its arms to shovel food into its mouth with a vigor I didn't know existed in sea cucumbers. I understand how this little guy feels- sometimes I turn into this sea cucumber at midnight when I get a hankering for the leftovers sitting in my fridge.
