$18,403 armchair resembles geode

I love the extreme discomfort suggested by DC30's Quartz Armchair, not least by its price tag.

Quartz Armchair by D3CO features a modern Italian design. This unconventional armchair offers a wraparound seating experience in an eye-catching voluminous and geometric shape that will make it a statement piece in any contemporary interior. The two-dimensional structure, inspired by a Leonardo da Vinci design, develops into a three-dimensional shape with crystal-like inserts. Due to its complex manufacturing process, every one of these exceptional armchairs is a unique piece, as "crystals" cannot be reproduced exactly. With its unique design, Quartz Armchair will enrich any modern interior with an extra touch of charm.