Bizarre new sneaker can be worn backwards or frontwards

Brooklyn art/design collective MSCHF created these very strange sneakers above that you can wear backwards or frontwards. From HighSnobiety:

It sports a wild upper that's open on both ends, allowing it to be worn either way, complete with two-way tongue.

Wear it with heel backwards and MSCHF's BWD shoe becomes a deliriously freakish sandal-sneaker with open toes. Reverse it and you've got a chunky mule of sorts, exposing the ankle and mostly hiding the foot.