"I hear something I've never heard at a ski resort. I can't do it," Terry Sanderson says. Then he tries to do it, but his masculine voice is unable to attain the putative Paltrowian pitch and it comes out as an airy gasp. "And then Boom. It was like someone was out of control and going to hit a tree."

But she in fact, he claims, skiied into him. Sanderson is claiming $300,000 from Paltrow in damages claimed to follow from the collision.