"You chose the wrong person!" Oklahoma Rep tells cops he has a special card that prevents them from arresting him for public drunkenness

Oklahoma State Representative Dean Davis didn't understand why his high societal ranking didn't prevent him from being arrested for public intoxication last week. Davis seemed to believe that his status as a lawmaker granted him immunity from the arrest, but the police officers were unimpressed. In a video capturing the incident (with audio starting at the 30-second mark), we see Davis being handcuffed and challenging the officers, asking them if they were "really doing this."

The officer, who had already given Davis "ample opportunity" to leave a closed bar after being asked multiple times by the bartender to leave, calmly replied, "No sir, you are doing this." When Davis asked the officer to read a card in his wallet and call the sergeant, the officer revealed that he was, in fact, a sergeant. The card stated that Davis should not be arrested in the legislature or while going to or coming from the legislature. The officer informed Davis that he was not in the legislature, a point that Davis disputed.

Throughout the video, Davis repeatedly called out to an unseen individual named TJ, much to the annoyance of one of the officers, who eventually says, "I don't answer to TJ."

Despite his protests, Davis is arrested, and the video ends with him insisting, "You can't detain me."

From The Oklahoman:

A bartender told the accompanying police lieutenant that she told the men to leave the patio several times because the bar was closed, according to Brewer's report. The witness said the group kept saying they were representatives. During body camera footage and patrol car footage from the arrest, Davis also demanded Brewer call his superiors. "Your (Fraternal Order of Police) officer and your supervisor need to be called now," Davis said while in the back of the patrol car. "Do you understand that?" Mark Nelson, president of the Oklahoma City Fraternal Order of Police, issued a statement Saturday in support of Brewer, saying he "acted professionally the entire time." "The detention and arrest of Rep. Davis were completely justified," Nelson's statement read. "Bricktown has been a source of violent crimes frequently influenced by alcohol. In an effort to curb crime and make Bricktown a friendly destination for families and tourists, strict enforcement of the law has been standard practice.

Based on his prior arrest record, it appears as though Davis is fond of alcohol, arguing with police, claiming privilege, and calling TJ for help:

In August 2019, Davis was arrested by Broken Arrow police for driving while intoxicated, speeding, and obstructing an officer. After being arrested, Davis called Representative T. J. Marti of Broken Arrow for bail and also called several other Republican representatives, expressing his confidence that the district attorney would drop charges once he spoke with them. The charges were later deferred, allowing him to plead no contest in exchange for 6 months probation.