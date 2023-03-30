Fishgirlbird zine is an enchanting journey into L. Coats' phantasmagoric world

Fishgirlbird, a captivating zine by artist L. Coats, features 26 hauntingly beautiful graphite drawings created over a three-day period. Published by the small independent press "beefer," Fishgirlbird arrived in my mailbox just a few days ago, and I was immediately captivated by its magical and unique vision. Each drawing possesses a smokey, phantasmagoric quality that transports the viewer to a world where the boundaries between reality and fantasy are blurred. This enchanting collection is sure to be one that I, and others, will revisit time and time again.

Contact L. Coats at Lcoats.studio@gmail.com, and visit L. Coats on Instagram at @L.coats_. If you'd like a zine, please contact beefer at @tristan_hirsch via Instagram.

Fishgirlbird, by L.Coats. Courtesy the artist