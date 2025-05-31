Mindbending art 'zine Faesthetic is back with a beautiful new print issue!

Boing Boing contributor Dustin "UPSO" Hostetler has just published the 18th issue of his magnificent long-running print 'zine Faesthetic, a visual wunderkammer of art, illustration, and design! .

Printed in an edition of 100, each with hand-signed cover art by Tristan Eaton, Faesthetic #18 is a love letter to Los Angeles, sent 5 months after the devastating fires.



Coming in at 88 pages, this "Heartbreak" themed issue features poetry from comedian and writer Michael O'Brien, art by Skull Phone, JOKER, Prate™, Porous Walker, Paul Octavious, Cody Hudson, Day19, DALEK, Aaron Farely, Tim Biksup, Amir Fallah, Andy Jenkins, & Ken Garduno – plus an ultra special 40+ page section of archival sketches from Playlab.



Shipping of Faesthetic #18 is estimated to begin in late June, and ALL profits will be donated to ' My TRIBE Rise ' which is a 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization that serves Altadena. We've also partnered with our friends Static Medium for distro – so each order will be mailed from Los Angeles.

Have a taste over at @UPSO's Instagram and then get yerself a copy right here.

