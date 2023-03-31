Beware: This strawberry under a microscope video shows us what we don't want to know

Here's a case where sticking to the old proverb, "Ignorance is bliss," really comes in handy. Unless you're like me and don't care if you eat harmless, invisible bugs, remain oblivious! You don't need to know what's crawling around the seedy surface of strawberries.

But if you must, the video below (posted by Qenny Southsider) takes a close-up look at the extra protein that keeps busy on the red springtime fruit, resembling a 1950s horror flick more than a simple science project. It's amazing what a microscope will show us.