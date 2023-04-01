Awesome handmade monster dolls by Catherine Z

Popkin

 I'm obsessing over the coolness of these circus-esque monster dolls by Catherine Z. Look at this fantastically spooky trio of misfit critters. They are handmade with so much love. The artist has a wonderful eye for detail (check out the pins sticking out of them!). I'm also in love with this one-eyed bunny doll and this green gal called "Thing".