I'm obsessing over the coolness of these circus-esque monster dolls by Catherine Z. Look at this fantastically spooky trio of misfit critters. They are handmade with so much love. The artist has a wonderful eye for detail (check out the pins sticking out of them!). I'm also in love with this one-eyed bunny doll and this green gal called "Thing".
Awesome handmade monster dolls by Catherine Z
- COMMENTS
- art
- dolls
- hand made
