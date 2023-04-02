Here's how and why movie trailers lie to you

Who doesn't love a good classic movie trailer? If you look at any trailer from the late 50s all the way up to the early 2000s, there are a handful of tropes they all possess, irrespective of the genre. Back in the day, almost every movie trailer came equipped with an announcer that would rattle off plot points and list the film's stars in an overly dramatic voice. Nowadays, movie trailers opt for an overly dramatic montage of scenes from the film its advertising.

One of the downsides to the modern version of movie trailers is how frequently trailers will accidentally spoil key scenes and sequences from the flick. However, there's another issue that is rife throughout contemporary movie trailers, and it's the inclusion of scenes that aren't actually in the film. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel The Deep Dive explains how and why movie trailers lie to you with fake scenes.