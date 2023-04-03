LAX passenger pops the emergency slide

For an unknown reason, a passenger on a Delta flight from LAX to Seattle decided to open the door and pop the emergency chute. The plane had just pulled away from the gate when the passenger acted in a manner that required local authorities and the FBI to get a phone call.

My Valley News:

A passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight out of Los Angeles International Airport was detained for triggering the plane's emergency slide prior to takeoff, authorities said.

The passenger opened an emergency exit door around 10 a.m. Saturday, March 25, causing the emergency slide to deploy as the plane was pushing away from the gate, according to Los Angeles Airport Police.

The person was not arrested, but "transported to a local hospital for mental evaluation," said airport police Captain Karla Rodriguez.