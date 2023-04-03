Miniature bathroom diaroma hidden behind wall tile

This mini bathroom diorama by Mozu is too cool. What at first appears to be a seemingly normal tiled wall is actually a portal to a miniature world. One of the tiles is removable, and behind it is a tiny diorama of a bathroom with tiny tiles that match those of the normal-sized, outside wall. The video shows the intricate process behind creating the artwork. The diorama is filled with awesome detail, such as tiny toiletries, furniture, and a window. Follow Mozu (@mozu_world) for more tiny wonders!

[Featured image screenshot from Gulsahinko/Shutterstock.com]