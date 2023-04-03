Russian pro-military blogger killed in cafe blast

An explosion in a Russian cafe killed a prominent pro-military blogger there, reports the BBC. The ambiguities over who is responsible are causing quite a fuss.

Vladlen Tatarsky (real name Maxim Fomin) was a vocal supporter of Russia's war in Ukraine. He was a guest speaker at an event hosted by the cafe when the bomb went off. There are conflicting reports in Russian media about the explosive device. According to Interior Ministry sources quoted by Russian state media, Tatarsky was presented with a statue in a box as a gift, which had a bomb hidden inside. Video circulating on Telegram after the blast showed him being handed a statue and making jokes about it, however the BBC has been unable to verify whether it was the explosive.

If the too-obvious answer is that Ukrainian agents were responsible, a gambler would put his money on Yevgeny Prigozhin, the mercenary chief who has carved a powerful position for himself propping up Russia's dismal invasion and constantly criticizes its military brass.