Unlock the mysteries of pneumatic components with inventor's whimsical & ingenious mechanical clock automaton

Avuncular inventor Tim Hunkin of Cabaret Mechanical Theater and Exploratorium fame shares his explanatory videos of mechanical stuff. His latest is "Secret Life of Components — Pneumatics," a witty and interesting demo of various pistons, tubing, valves, controllers, and actuators, all controlled by air pressure. Lots to learn as he shows these components in action and the creative contraptions he's invented using them. Stay tuned 'til the end to see his amazing mechanical clock automaton. (Hard for me to watch this episode without remembering No Country For Old Men character Anton Chigurh's air-powered silent bolt gun!)